Athlete not afraid of challenges

COLLINGWOOD - Fitness is so much more than a hobby for Michele Smeh.

As a cancer survivor, fitness is her lifeline to continuing health.

And as the co-owner and head coach at CrossFit Mozomo Collingwood with husband, John Smeh, it’s also her family business.

But still she felt her fitness was stagnating and with the early onset of menopause, Smeh needed to dial into her nutrition in a more serious way as a means to keep up her energy and balance her hormones.

“Everyone thinks owning a CrossFit gym means you get to work out whenever you want but in reality, it’s the exact opposite,” she said.

She decided to enter a body building competition as a way to force her into workouts and a clean diet with nothing fun in it.

“Nutrition is pretty massive for me. I’ve been messing around with my nutrition to figure out what is going to balance my hormones. Doing this competition allowed me to dial in a little bit better,” she said.

She hired a coach, Jill Bunny, a four time International Federation of Body Building (IFBB) bikini champ from Mississauga.

They communicated online with Smeh sent in weekly photos of her progress. Bunny sent back coaching advice and meal plans.

“She knew exactly where I needed to be and what to adjust for food,” said the 40-year-old Nottawa resident.

Smeh entered the Ontario Physique Association (OPA) Barrie Natural Championships July 29.

To her surprise, she placed second in women’s figure masters tall, qualifying her for the provincials in Quebec next August.

“It was a pretty big accomplishment. I went into it with no expectations. I went in it for me and two weeks before the competition I truly accomplished what I wanted to do which was dial in on my nutrition and my training,” she said.

“The second place was just a bonus,” said the 5’9” athlete.

Smeh is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed 12 years ago at the age of 28 and is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene. She remains cancer free but goes for regular check ups.

Having undergone surgeries and treatment has resulted in her menopause coming earlier than normal.

She is finding that what her body needs is “100% different” than what it used to be.

“Now there’s not too many carbs that my body appreciates. My body responds better to higher protein and fat,” she said.

If she eats too much carbohydrate rich foods, she feels sluggish and her hormones go “out of whack,” she said.

In preparation for the competition, she ate many small meals a day. The week leading up to the competition is the most “boring” for eating with chicken breasts and egg white with no seasoning.

“The last week for sure was tough. It was just boring,” she said.

Her transformation was a big physical change, but she only lost about 10 pounds.

While Smeh has been doing strength training CrossFit style for seven or eight years, the challenging part, as instructed by Bunny, was increasing her cardiovascular training before the competition.

Then to separate work from her own training, she worked out twice a day at Anytime Fitness in Collingwood.

All along the way, John Smeh was rooting for his wife.

“He was super supportive. When you are doing something like that, you have to have someone who is super supportive because it’s super strict. There’s no drinking and no snacking. You follow your meal plan and nothing fun,” she said.

The couple also had to give up social events for three events.

“But it was worth it,” she said.

Since the competition the couple has been able to enjoy some good food and social gatherings but she plans on going back to a strict diet.

“I feel so great as a woman in my 40s in menopause. There is no room for error when it comes to your nutrition and health.”

Smeh will likely entering the provincial competition next year.

