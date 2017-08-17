Wasaga eclipse party helps Food Bank

WASAGA BEACH - Monday's solar eclipse has provided an opportunity to raise funds for the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Foodbank which is moving to a larger location this fall.

A solar eclipse party will be held at Beach Area 1 on Mon. Aug. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. complete with food and live entertainment.

You need to be careful when watching an eclipse to ensure no damage your eyes.

There are 300 pair of ISO certified eclipse eye glasses available to be purchased for $2.50 each at the Chamber of Commerce on River Road and the Mancave on Main Street.

All proceeds over cost will be donated to the food bank. If available, remaining glasses will be available for purchase at Beach 1 after 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Many beach businesses and Main Street Market kiosks are donating to the cause.

Participants are being asked to bring a non-perishable food item. For items most needed check the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Foodbank’s Facebook page.