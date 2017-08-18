Rider program helps kids learn school bus safety

Children in the region gong to school and going on a school bus for the first time are invited to the First Rider program for all County kindergarten and primary age pupils.

The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium (SCSTC) invites parents/guardians and their children to take part in the FREE one (1) hour informative First Rider Program – a school bus safety program for first time school bus riders.

No registration is required. Students attending school in Simcoe County are invited to attend any of the sessions.

The program focuses on educating parents/guardians and students of the rules and responsibilities of riding and waiting for the school bus and includes a ride on a real school bus.

The program is being offered Saturday in Wasaga Beach at Birchview Dunes Elementary School and in Collingwood at Cameron Street Public School. The programs run from 9, 10 and 11 a.m.