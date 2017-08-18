Turkey hunters run a foul of the law

BARRIE - Two York Region men were fined a total of $1,350 for turkey hunting offences.

Fabbio Felici of Maple pleaded guilty and was fined $800 for hunting wild turkey within 400 metres of bait and $50 for failing to report harvesting a turkey in 2016.

Robert Quattrociocchi of Woodbridge pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for hunting wild turkey within 400 metres of bait.

Court heard that on May 20 of this year, a conservation officer observed Felici and Quattrociocchi hunting on a property near New Lowell, in Clearview Township.

The hunters were in close proximity to corn, which was deposited in a dirt field.

An investigation showed that Felici had deposited the corn prior to the turkey season and that he had hunted over the bait on two occasions. It was also determined that Quattrociocchi had noticed the deposited corn in the immediate area of his blind and continued to hunt over it on three separate occasions.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Felici had harvested a wild turkey while hunting in the spring of 2016 and did not report the harvest.

Justice of the Peace Ann Forfar heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie, on Monday.

Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to hunt wild turkeys within 400 metres of an area where bait has been deposited, unless the area has been free of bait for at least seven days.

Also, successful turkey hunters must report their harvested turkey no later than 12:00 noon, the day after the bird was harvested.