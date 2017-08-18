Update: Club fire investigated as arson

WASAGA BEACH - OPP have confirmed that the fire at the Banana Beach Club in Wasaga Beach Tuesday night was arson.

The Wasaga Beach Fire Department was called to the club before midnight to reports that there was smoke coming out of the rear of Banana Beach Club.

Firefighters entered the building they discovered items in the area where the smoke was coming from and that they were suspicious in nature and in turned they called the police.

With the assistance of detectives from the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit it was determined that some of the suspicious items found required specialized handling and the OPP Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Team and Forensic Identification Units were called.

Police believe at this time the suspicious items were deliberately placed to cause damage to this building.

The investigation into this arson is ongoing.