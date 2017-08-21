Eclipse party brings a crowd

Samantha Olmstead of Huntsville, holding her baby Violet, viewed the solar eclipse Monday at Wasaga Beach through a welder’s helmet with a special lens.The Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank held an Eclipse party on the beach Monday afternoon to help raise money for needed expansion of the facility. The Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce were selling hard to find glasses or like Samantha you can bring your welding helmet. Keep the glasses handy as a total eclipse is expected to rise over the Southern Ontario area in 2024.