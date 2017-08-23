Drug bust in Collingwood

Change text size for the story

COLLINGWOOD – Three women and two men face drug charges relating to an OPP trafficking investigation.

An Aug. 17 vehicle stop led to four arrests and a search warrant at a Dawson Drive home, where a fifth person was arrested.

Heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, drug equipment and $9,500 in cash was seized.

A 28-year-old Collingwood woman is charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 25-year-old Wasaga Beach woman is charged with heroin possession and failing to meet the terms of her release on another charge.

Another Wasaga Beach woman, age 27, is charged with heroin possession, as is a 33-year-old Innisfil man.

A Clearview Township man, 37, is charged with heroin possession and breaching his probation.

All were held for court dates.