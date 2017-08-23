Heckling forces council adjournment

WASAGA BEACH - The Ontario Provincial Police were called to the Wasaga Beach council meeting Tuesday night when heckling citizens staged an impromptu sit-in.

“We are not being heard in this town. This is an issue that’s come to a head,” said Sandra Borland to OPP Provincial Liaison Team Const. Craig Houghton.

Houghton in plain clothes along with several other OPP officers attended Wasaga Beach council. No one was arrested.

“This meeting is adjourned,” said Mayor Smith at 8:21 in the chamber after he took about a one-hour recess, where he received advise from the OPP Liaison team.

More than one heckler hollered out “coward” to the mayor.

Houghton collected names of persons who had an issue with council so that mediation could occur between the public and members of council toward a resolution before the next meeting. A new date has not yet been set. No items on the agenda were dealt with.

The problem stems from a dispute between Councilors Bill Stockwell and Sylvia Bray over the topic of Wasaga Distribution Inc.

At the July 6 special council meeting, Stockwell said he was “offended” by Bray when she said it was “cowardly” for the committee to decide against the sale of the town-owned electric utility at that meeting.

The item was not on the agenda and took Bray by surprise. A public meeting for the decision had been scheduled for July 18th where a large crowd was expected at the RecPlex.

Then at the July 25th council meeting, Mayor Smith asked Bray to apologize for the word, which other council members found offensive or leave her council seat for the meeting.

She refused to apologize and left her seat.

One minute into Tuesday night’s meeting, Stockwell asked again for Bray to apologize. Mayor Smith said if she did not apologize he would have to ask her to leave her chair again.

She refused to apologize citing “freedom of speech” and the fact that the word cowardly is allowable in a legislature.

Heckling from the crowd began in support of Bray. Mayor Smith calls for a recess at approximately 7:15 p.m. and asked CAO George Vadeboncoeur to order people to leave.

Vadeboncoeur stood at the microphone and asked people to leave. Most remained and some heckled back “No. I’m not leaving here.”

Mayor Smith remained in the back room while Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi and councilors remained in their seats or mingled in the crowd.

Vadeboncouer returned to the mic to tell people that the OPP have been called and would be removing people form the chamber. Still, most people remained seated.

An OPP officer arrived before 8 p.m. and asked the audience to leave. They stayed put.

After a lengthy recess, Mayor Brian Smith followed the advice of the police and shut down the meeting.

During the recess, Bray said she consulted integrity commissioner Robert Swayze following the July 6 and that he viewed the meeting via YouTube.

“I have had an opinion from the integrity commissioner that we would find no fault with my use of the word cowardly at the meeting of July 6. My use of the word was not in contravention of our Code of Conduct,” she said.

“Councilor Stockwell said it was unparliamentary. So I did my homework and it is indeed an allowable word within the parliaments of Canada,” she said.

Bray said she was surprised to be asked to apologize at a second council meeting because her understanding was that it was for one meeting.

“I didn’t think you could carry it forward until the end of time. I’m not sure where Coun. Stockwell is taking this but is really becoming harassment.

“Now he is saying he is offended. Unfortunately I don’t know how to measure what you take offence to,” she said.

“It’s a slippery slope. We are picking and choosing when to and when not to enforce our procedural by-law,” she said. The procedural by-law when the mayor lost control of the meeting was that it should have been immediately adjourned, not a recess called, she said.

Coun. Stockwell remained seated at the council desk during the recess. He said the issue could have been over already if Bray had simply apologized.

“All we have to do to settle this thing is for Bray to stand up and say ‘Alright. If you were offended, I apologize. Then it’s over. It’s done,” he said.

Because she didn’t do this, he plans to ask for an apology at every meeting.

The offence comes under the procedural by-law.

“She took me to the integrity commissioner early in the procedure and he did an investigation and threw it out.

“If I said anything she was upset with, she had every right to speak out at council. That’s all I was doing,” he said.

“I have no sympathy for her. And I have no sympathy for this crowd. All this is mob rule. It’s 35 people holding up the business of the municipality,” he said.

When Houghton told the crowd about the mediation meeting, a woman stood up and asked about the next meeting.

“Are we going to go through this again and again and again until the end of this term? It appears that Coun. Stockwell isn’t going to let this go. We are here as taxpaying residents and it’s our obligation to be a part of this process and we can’t just have the meeting be adjourned all the time,” she said.

Murray Wilson, of Wasaga Beach, said “the issue could be resolved in about two minutes if Stockwell would swallow his silly pride and apologize to the whole community,” after which several people clapped.

When Mayor Smith returned to the chamber he cautioned that if meetings are interrupted in the future, he will call the police again and people will be removed.

The police said people could be charged with trespassing if they refuse to leave after being ordered to do so by the mayor.

Smith ordered one heckler to leave the chamber before adjourning the meeting.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis