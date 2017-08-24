Wrong way driver

WASAGA BEACH - Drivers in Wasaga Beach seem to be struggling to recognize one-way streets in the town.

For the second time in as many weeks the OPP have issued a warning to drivers that one way streets are put in place to increase public safety and better manage traffic flow particularly in busy tourist areas.

Late Thursday afternoon police stopped a car of River Avenue Crescent going the wrong way and against traffic.

Charged was a 65-year-old man visiting from Quebec.

Failing to obey these signs will not only cost you $110 but greatly increase your change of causing a collision, they warn.