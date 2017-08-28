Arts and Culture nominees announced

COLLINGWOOD – One of the many attributes that make a community great is culture.

Collingwood has recognized that a long time again and since 2011 the town has hosted the Arts and Culture Awards.

Recipients of the award are selected by balloting in May and this year the awards to be awarded September 15 at the Simcoe Street Theatre.

The Awards are selected in three catagories, youth, adult and organization and groups.

This year’s nominees have been announced.

In the Youth catagory there are five nominees

Marie-Josee Blais, a young artist who participates in community art projects including Collingwood Art on the Street for which she was selected to paint a Muskoka chair and design a banner.

Rowyn Campbell is a young musician a member of the Huronia Symphony Symphony Orchestra youth program and the Bay Youth Ensemble and performs on multiple occasions as a soloist at local churches and fundraising events. Campbell plays regularly for residents at local retirement homes, volunteers at the Bay School of Art summer camp and at studio recitals and workshop as well as entertains at the Library noon hour concerts and for the Street Piano program.

Ellie Duke believes that the arts are a necessary form of self-expression; she recognizes the important role the arts play in the healthy social, emotional and intellectual development of young people. Ellie demonstrated her interest in sharing the benefits of participating in the arts as a volunteer leader and mentor for the Collingwood Collegiate Institute Drumline, performing at events such as Relay for Life. Also a visual artist, Ellie participated in the Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts Juried Art .

Katrina Farkas’ visual art takes many forms, often expressing imagery and themes inspired by her Indigenous heritage. Farkas led students in the process of creating dream catchers using traditional techniques and materials she learned through the Enaahtig Healing Lodge & Learning Centre. She also helped decorate a tile for the Collingwood Collegiate Institute’s Canada 150 mosaic tile project. The Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts selected one of Farkas’ woven baskets for display in the Juried Art Show.

Decklan Funston has immersed himself in the world of music with passion and purpose. He is the youngest member of the Georgian Sound Big Band, playing lead tenor on the saxophone. Primarily a self taught musician, Funston is strives to carry on the traditions of some of the great jazz masters through his self-motivated and thoughtful approach. He has performed at Jazz at the Station and other community events, including ArtXPress and as a licensed Collingwood busker.

In the Adult category Katherine Huycke was nominated for her work in almost 50 years supporting Collingwood’s creative tapestry. She was one of the founding members of Theatre Collingwood and a Board member for many years. A former interior designer and event planner, Huycke has volunteered to paint sets, design parade floats, create costumes and visual displays for countless special events. Her love of theatre also led Huycke to volunteer for the Gaslight Tour as a playwright, set designer and director.

Erin McAndrew embodies the belief that dance is for everyone. A versatile performer, McAndrew is an innovator, educator and entrepreneur who seeks to develop collaborations across art forms and communities. She has volunteered as CASLE, a local school for young adults with special needs, to provide weekly dance instruction. There she adapted movements to ensure that each student could take part in the presentation. McAndrew was the Collingwood and area ambassador for the National Ballet School’s Sharing Dance program and coordinated local rehearsals and performances to take part in this nation-wide celebration of dance.

Rochelle Reynolds is committed to instilling her love of theatre and creative arts in others. Since returning to Collingwood in 2014, she has volunteered with local theatre groups, taught drama camps, directed plays and hosted monthly playwriting workshops. She founded Quarter Century Theatre, focusing on site-specific, contemporary dramas geared towards young and first-time theatre goers. She has transformed an office space into the rugged Newfoundland coast, a restaurant into three different geographical locations ravaged by war, and a quaint pioneer schoolhouse into a tense pressure-filled newspaper boardroom. Through her work, Reynolds aims to expose audiences to plays that might not otherwise be produced locally and create an intimacy between the audience and the actors.

The Collingwood Leisure Time Club is the sole Organization nominee. The has served the community for over 27 years, contributing to the health and well-being of the 50+ community through social activities, education and entertainment. Recognizing the role that arts and culture plays in quality of life and life-long learning, the Club coordinates programs in visual arts, quilting, woodcarving and dancing. The Club is home to the monthly meetings of the Collingwood & District Historical Society, hosts dinner theatre events and provides a gallery space for the Leisure Painters. Through their efforts, the LTC demonstrates that the imagination, creativity and the arts can flourish at any age and are an essential, vital component of activities that offer a wide range of health benefits.

The 2017 Awards event will take place on Friday, September 15. Join Mayor Sandra Cooper and special guest MC, opera tenor, Craig Ashton in celebrating the nominees and recipients. All are welcome to attend, however seats are limited, and reservations are required