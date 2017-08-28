This weekend, Creemore Springs Brewery hosted the Copper Kettle Festival celebrating the Village of Creemore, the brewery and the beer. With Mill Street closed to car traffic, eclectic varieties of food purveyors were able to line the street in order to satisfy the hungry crowds. Creemore Springs Beer was on tap at several locations in a secured area. The Beinn Gorm Highlanders kicked off the celebrations with a pipe and drum march down Mill Street. Rock and blues bands belted out their music in one of two beer tent locations while people were enjoying their beer, and each other, as they listened to the soulful music. A small display of classic cars satisfied the curiosity of visiting car buffs. Artists and crafters were invited to show their work in the crafters area down Caroline Street East. Since the festival is a family event, children were able to ride ponies, build a house with blocks and toss rings on empty bottles. Creemore Springs Brewery also celebrated its 30th anniversary, being founded in 1987 by John Wiggins.

Photos by BRYAN DAVIES/SPECIAL TO THE ENTERPRISE-BULLETIN