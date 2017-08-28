Knights, Brewers meet in NDBL final

The North Dufferin Baseball League senior division semifinals wrapped up Saturday with the New Lowell Knights and Bolton Brewers advancing to the championship series, set to begin Sept. 9.

The Knights defeated the Clearview Orioles in semifinal action, needing five games.

New Lowell opened the series with a close 2-1 win only to tie in the second game, 2-2.

Clearview picked up a win in Game 3, 5-2, and the two teams tied again in Game 4, 3-3.

New Lowell won the deciding fifth game, 3-1, to move on.

In the first round, New Lowell swept the Barrie Angels in three games.

Bolton Brewers faced the Aurora Jays in the semifinal round, picking up a 7-4 win in the first game.

Aurora answered with a 5-4 win in the second game and Bolton took the series after 2-1 and 9-2 scores in Games 3 and 4.

The Brewers beat the Midland Indians in the first round, three games to one.

The final will be a best-of-seven series and will be played on weekends only.

New Lowell is the reigning two-year champion.

Bolton last won the championship in 2013 and the four years previous.

The full schedule, when released, and results can be found at www.ndbl.ca.