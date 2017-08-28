Parkinson Superwalk Sept 9

COLLINGWOOD – Heather Birchall knows what it is like to have life disrupted.

The former Cameron Street Public School Principal was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015.

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease meant change, and ultimately a decision to stop working. However, the support of friends, family, and former colleagues remains strong.

That’s why events like the September 9 Parkinson SuperWalk at Harbourview Park in Collingwood has special meaning for her.

Birchall participated in SuperWalk for the first time last year.

She was joined by close friends who were colleagues from local schools, including Cameron Street Public School.

“I have three friends that are teachers who came and walked with me, I’ll always remember the picture we took together at the walk. I’m so blessed and fortunate to have friends who will take time out of their weekend to support me”, she says.

Birchall values the support from her network and credits it with helping her adjust to her diagnosis.

One of these friends, Joanne Calvert, also has Parkinson’s and co-facilitates the Collingwood support group with Birchall. She encourages others with Parkinson’s to reach out to any support available to them. “Life comes with its negatives and positives, it’s important to have people support you so that you can deal with those negatives. Share how you’re feeling with a support group, friends, and family,” says Calvert.

Parkinson’s affects over 100,000 Canadians, a number expected to increase substantially in the coming years.

It is a disease of the brain that touches almost every aspect of daily living, including: movement, mood, speech, ability to smell, eating and drinking, sleep and cognitive abilities. It worsens over time, robbing a person of their independence through increasing disability.

Despite this, Birchall asks others to be patient and caring. “Parkinson’s can make you look older and seem frailer. I want other people to be compassionate. I may be a bit slower some days, but we all want to be treated with respect and dignity”, Birchall says.

Proceeds from Parkinson SuperWalk support local programs and services across Canada so that people like Heather have access to support in the community in which they live. These programs include the Collingwood support group and Dance with Parkinson’s endorsed by Parkinson Canada. Birchall also suggests local pole walking groups, On the Move classes at the YMCA, and referrals to specialists through Georgian Bay Family Health Team.

If you are interested in taking part in the walk or support someone who will be walking register

at www.ParkinsonSuperWalk.ca for a fun, family outing with a special purpose. or call John Pagado

with Parkinson Canada at 1-800-565-3000 ext. 3339.