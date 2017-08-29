Mini comic-con coming to Wasaga Beach

WASAGA BEACH -- It's 9 a.m. and Katherine Thompson is already dressed as Harley Quinn, a character from DC Comics who recently made an appearance in Suicide Squad.

She hopes that there are other fans of the fantasy genre that are going to come to the Wasaga Beach mini comic-con that she is hosting along with the Wasaga Beach Public Library on Sept. 16 at the library.

"I love cosplay, which is 'costume' and 'play'; dressing up as your favourite superhero. Anything from gaming to movies and TV shows," says Thompson, a local radio personality. "It's what I do in my spare time, it's my hobby. I plan my costumes and go to as many pop culture conventions as I possibly can. It's what I love to do. I really, really wanted to bring this to Wasaga Beach."

Thompson and Alexandra Noble, program co-ordinator for the Wasaga Beach Library, have been planning this since February.

Noble sees a very good reason why the library should be standing with the effort.

"It's just not about graphic novels. We want to promote the library as a place that everyone can come to," says Noble. "I think that sometimes people get stuck in the idea that this is only a place for adult fiction or non-fiction research and they think that's all the library does."

The library hopes to showcase their technology that can be used to loan graphic novels and audio books. They also have adult and children's programs.

"I think it is important for libraries to be like that. We are a public building and we want community interests represented here as much as possible," says Noble.

Thompson hopes the event will highlight the value of comic books and graphic novels.

"Graphic novels or comics really promote literacy as well. Young people -- boys in particular -- may put their noses up at having to read a book, but comic books are a great way to get them into that," says Thompson.

Noble agrees.

"Even an audio book is reading," she adds.

The event isn't just about dressing up, although attendees will have a better chance to win a prize if they do. The event will include workshops, a Doctor Who discussion, a comic demonstrator who will teach kids and families how to make their own comic books and the professional cosplay group of Storm Troopers, the 501 Legion Canadian Garrison is slated to make an appearance.

There will also be craft centers, a comic book swap and free comic books from Jack on Queen comic book shop in Elmvale.

The event will be held at the public library on Glenwood Drive in Wasaga Beach on Sept. 16, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no admission cost but advance registration would be appreciated.

