New headmaster named at Pretty River Academy

Collingwood's newest resident holds a doctorate in education and plans to send a growing number of our town's children to Ivy League universities.

Dr. Judy Osmond begins her new position as headmaster of Pretty River Academy for the 2017/18 school year. She arrives with more than a decade of experience at university preparatory schools in Florida and Toronto.

"Collingwood is not that different from the cities I taught at in Florida," said Osmond. "We had a lot of elite golfers in our schools. In Collingwood there are elite skiers and as far as the students are concerned, their needs are similar."

Osmond's high school students have gone on to study at Harvard, Princeton, Brown and the University of Toronto.

Pretty River Academy is an independent school and a registered charity, servicing Collingwood and South Georgian Bay. It launched 20 years ago in a temporary school house and has grown over the years into a modern educational facility on Highway 26 on the west side of town.

The school is normally home to only 100 students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, but has an impressive achievement record in competitive academics. The students won the regional "zone" award at the Waterloo University Math Contest for the last two years. In the last four years it has been selected more than any other school in Simcoe County to advance students to the national level at the Canada Wide Science Fair. This year, 12-year-old Rohan Mehta became the school's youngest student to earn a gold medal at the national competition.

"Top educators now start focusing the child's mind on their goals as young as grade three," said Osmond. "By the time we get them into high school they're already professionals at focus and purpose."

Osmond's vision is for Pretty River Academy to become a leading niche school preparing students to enter the university of their choice, and to prepare elite athletes to achieve as high in academics as they do in sports.

"I can already tell this school is an untapped gem on South Georgian Bay," she said. "My goal is to help PRA become one of the most desirable places to educate your children in all of Canada."