Questions addressed on downtown project

WASAGA BEACH – Wasaga Beach’s downtown will be a unique, people-friendly development if the town signs a partnership with developers Fram and Slokker promised Frank Giannone, president of the Fram Building Group Ltd.

Giannone spoke to the crowd of more than 250 people gathered at the RecPlex Tuesday night to get an update on the development project proposed to re-create a downtown in Wasaga Beach that was lost when the Beach became a victim of urban sprawl.

Fram and Slokker is the town-preferred developer as voted by council. A partnership may be struck for an estimated $625 million capital project along Main Street if the developers pass the external audit to be done by Collins Barrow and council votes to approve it.

Giannone showed slides on a large overhead screen of the Fram and Slokker development done to the waterfront of Port Credit (Mississauga), which was formerly the home of the St. Lawrence Starch Company.

“We turned the waterfront from industrial to people-friendly,” he said.

Similarly, the Fram and Slokker group is transforming the Collingwood waterfront from industrial to an inviting, walkable, people-friendly environment with its Shipyards Collingwood project.

“It’s designed for people,” he said.

During the question period, Wasaga Beach resident Tanya Snell said she grew up in Port Credit with the smell of starch and the sight of vacant land.

“Now I go back; it’s such a pleasure. The mom and pop-shops are still there 12 years later. It’s a vibrant, exciting place to be. If that’s something you can bring here, I’m super excited about it,” she said.

To create a unique development on the waterfront and on the main land in two nodes, Giannone said he is doing his research and looking at waterfront communities, tourism dependent towns and northern climate towns.

One example he used was Seaside, Fla. It has a strong architectural style and controls with enhanced public access to the waterfront and pop-up cupola-type roof structures on the housing to provide a waterfront view for the maximum number of people.

“There is no solution we have created that is the same,” Giannone said about his major developments.

“I don’t envision high rises in Wasaga Beach. I envision community friendly,” he said to applause from the audience.

Wasaga Beach Economic Development and Tourism Director Andrew McNeill reviewed the development in his presentation with a special emphasis on myth busting about the development.

“I hate Facebook. It’s a little disgusting and it needs to stop,” said McNeill to applause. He said Facebook is being used to share a lot of misconceptions about the proposed development.

McNeill will now hold an open house every Wednesday at the administration centre classroom at 30 Lewis Street from 9 a.m. to noon to answer people’s questions in person until Dec. 31.

Contrary to what some people are saying, the development will not be 20-storey towers, he said. The maximum height for buildings in Wasaga Beach is five storeys. The mainland mixed-used commercial and residential buildings to be built around the civic square will be three or four stories.

At Festival Square on the waterfront, “It’s not going to be sleepy condos on the beach,” he said.

Contrary to the opinion, the development will be done for residents first and tourists second, McNeill said. Beachfront drive will remain an open street and there will be public access to the beach.

The $625 million is the capital cost of the buildings and the developer will be paying for that.

“The taxpayers of this community will not be shelling out $625 million,” he said.

Giannone concurred saying “We are not looking for money from the town. The residential and mixed use will pay their own way and with completion will add to the tax dollars.”

One questioner said that while McNeill hates Facebook, he found the presentation to be more detailed and more focused on preserving the character of Wasaga Beach, which was lacking in previous public presentations. He attributed this to town staff and the developer paying attention to comments on social media.

Questioners also asked about expropriation, particularly in the Community Improvement Plan area along Main Street from the Schoonertown Bridge to Beck Street.

McNeill answered that the town will do its best to create partnerships and offer incentives to land owners, acknowledging that the town needs to purchase land to create the community centre and civic square.

Dave Seabourn of Wasaga Beach said the roundabout on the plans along Main Street by where the civic square is planned would be confusing to people and wouldn’t address the traffic flow congestion which at Beach Area 1.

McNeill disagreed saying traffic circles are safer for both pedestrians and drivers and are becoming commonplace across Canada and the United States.

“The roundabout slows traffic down and creates the gateway to the cool part of town,” he said.

