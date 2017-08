Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP are asking the public for their assistance in solving the theft of cash from an unlocked vehicle on Dean Court in Wasaga Beach overnight Tuesday.

A number of unlocked cars have also been broken into in Wasaga Beach recently.

If you have any information in regards to this crime or others, please contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).