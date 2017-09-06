Impaired driver flees police

WASAGA BEACH - A drunk driver found himself with a handful of charges early Tuesday morning, after OPP saw a vehicle being driven erratically when travelling south on Main Street in Wasaga Beach.

Police followed the car to Zoo Park Road where police tried to stop the driver but the vehicle took off.

For a number of reasons including safety, police did not give chase, but identified the owner and set up in front of the driver’s home on Hwy. 26 and waited for him to arrive.

Police also discovered that the vehicle had collided with another vehicle on Klondike Park Road and fled the scene of the collision. Police arrested the driver as he pulled into his residence .

Charged with ”Impaired Operation", "Exceed 80 mgs.", "Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle", "Flight while Pursed by Peace Officer" and "Fail to Stop at Scene of an Accident" is a 42-year-old man from Clearview Twp.