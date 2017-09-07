Collingwood U18 girls top the charts

COLLINGWOOD – A core of teenaged girls who have been playing soccer together for the past eight years have come out on top for the first time.

The Collingwood United U18 rep team won the both the Huronia District league and the Huronia Cup titles.

“It was a true team effort. Everyone contributed and everyone endured,” said

head coach Chris Westbrooke.

In the semi-final of the Huronia Cup, the team only had nine and a half players (one was coming back from an earlier concussion and could play a few shifts).

“That was the Hollywood scripted game,” said Westbrooke.

The score was 1-0 for the other team, playing 11 on the field, until late in the second half.

“We scored in the last 30 seconds to tie it and it went to a shoot out. We won it in overtime. The game was amazing. They were just exhausted. That was the highlight of the year,” he said.

The team went on to win the championship game 5-0.

The Scenic Caves sponsored team went undefeated for the 12-game regular season. Strikers Natalie Sammons and Olivia Westbrooke tied for second highest points in the league.

Collingwood’s goalkeeper Devon Canfor had a great season with minimum goals against and was tied for first for shut outs in the league. Keepers Megan Remant and Michaela Gosselin helped the team finish first for shut outs in the league.

“It was a really good season. There was really good competition. A lot of games were one goal wins or two goal wins,” he said.

The team is going to its last tournament Sept. 9 in Georgina and will face new competition.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis