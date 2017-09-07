Police look for two B&E suspects

WASAGA BEACH - OPP are looking for two suspects who broke into Jay’s Gas Bar & Variety on Mosley Street early Thursday morning.

Responding to a 911 call, police are looking for two men, one of whom broke into the business, while the other waited outside in an older model dark Toyota Rav4. The vehicle was seen heading westbound on McCague Street.

One suspect was described as being in his 30’s, wearing a dark windbreaker with a hood, grey cargo pants, work boots with black, rubber toes. The suspect was also wearing glasses.

There was no description of the driver of the vehicle.

If you have any information in regards to this crime, please contact the Huronia West O.P.P. at (705) 429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.