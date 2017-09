Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) executive director Robing Heald, right and staff are loaded with Smile Cookies as the annual Tim Hortons campaign kicked off Monday. The BBBS are being supported by Tim Hortons in Meaford and the three locations in Wasaga Beach. In Collingwood the Georgian Triangle Humane Society and CGMH are the benefactors. At BBBS for every $1,000 raised supports programming for one little brother or sister for a year.