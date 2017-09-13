Police charge man with possession of child porn

COLLINGWOOD – The OPP have arrested a 65-year-old Collingwood man for possession of Child Pornography Monday.

Police executed a search warrant at a Collingwood home. As a result, three computers along with numerous other related items were seized which contained images of child sexual abuse.

He is charged with one count of Making Available Child Pornography, one count of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Accessing Child Pornography.

The accused was released at a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the in Collingwood court on September 26.

The man was arrested after a three-month online investigation by Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Technological Crime Unit and the Collingwood.

The investigation is continuing police say.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertips.ca.