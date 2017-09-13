Still ready to say I do

This past July, Judy and I celebrated our 54th wedding anniversary. One of us deserves a medal. Perhaps both.

Anyway, during our recent annual vacation with our American friends we had the opportunity to renew our wedding vows in a very private ceremony on the white sands of Eagle Beach in Aruba.

Let me back up a little. Upon arriving at our timeshare, the concierge let us know that the Aruba Tourism Authority was offering us the opportunity to renew our wedding vows in the late afternoon on beautiful Eagle Beach. What a delight, I thought.

The tourism people would provide our transportation. There would be champagne, refreshments and finger foods to help celebrate our marriage renewal. What a great idea.

I thought it was wonderful that our concierge knew us so well to have arranged this event for us.

Excitedly we went on to meet up with our friends who had checked in ahead of us. We were anxious to tell them of our good fortune. Surprise! They already knew and had signed up to join us for the marriage vow renewal and were also going to participate.

Well they are good friends and it was an honour to share this opportunity with them. No problem.

On the afternoon in question, we were to meet at the front of the hotel to be driven to the site of the ceremony. Taxi after taxi passed us by and then a charter bus pulled up. This seemed a little over the top just to pick up 12 people.

Entering the bus, we realized that we were not the exclusive invitees to the ceremony. The bus was full of couples heading for the same event. No matter, it was still a good idea even if there were close to 40 people for our not-so-private ceremony.

Upon arriving at the site we pulled in behind several other buses and exited to the beach where decorative areas had been set up for the purpose of picture taking.

It was at this point that my naïve mind finally clicked in that this was not going to be an exclusive private ceremony but a publicity act put on by the Aruba Tourism Authority. There was a local minister who led the ceremony and bands to entertain before and after the event.

In the end as the sun set on Eagle Beach, more than 300 people had gathered on the hot white sands to renew their vows.

Unfortunately some of the charm of the event was lost in the numbers involved, the line-ups for champagne and the lack of shade for old fogies like us. I no longer cope well with 90 degree heat without some shade.

No matter, in the end it was a fun event although not quite what we had expected. We were given special certificates displaying our renewal of vows. The women received flowers and every couple received a bag of Aruban goodies to remind us of the day.

As the sun set, rather than going directly back to our hotel we decided to relocate to a restaurant close by. That became a real adventure since everyone at the ceremony had the same idea. It was beyond comprehension how late at night a group of seniors could devour ribs.

Eventually we were all fed and headed back to our rooms with full stomachs, loot bags, and proof of our marriage renewal along with a bouquet of wilted flowers.

Come to think of it, Judy and I were both a little wilted like the bouquet.

Still happy to say “I do,” Kent Walton can be reached at

ebreflections@rogers.com.