Crash victim airlifted to Toronto

CLEARVIEW TWSP - An collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer Thursday evening has sent a Collingwood man to Toronto with serious injuries.

OPP were called to the crash at County Rd. 91 and Concession 6 for a report that a vehicle traveling northbound entered the intersection and collided with the truck.

The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old was airlifted to Toronto with serious injuries.

Police had the intersection closed for most of the evening as investigators gathered information.

The driver of the tractor-trailer escaped injuries.