Arts and Culture awards given
Collingwood's 2017 Arts and Culture awards were handed out Friday evening by Collingwood mayor Sandra Cooper, left and master of ceremonies Craig Ashton. Winners include Katherine Huycke, a long-time supporter of theatre in Collingwood and area in the Adult Category, the Collingwood Leisure Time Club in the Group/Organization Category and musician Rowyn Campbell in the Youth Category. The event was held at the Simcoe Street Theatre with music provided by the Mapletones, Craig Smith and a couple of numbers from Ashton himself which brought the audience to their feet.