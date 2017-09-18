Police looking for vandal painting vehicles

COLLINGWOOD - Police are looking for help in finding who the artist is that was tagging near Connaught Public School on Peel Street.

The incident took place sometime between September 12 and 13 where somebody using grey and black spray paint painted insignias on the sidewalk and a van parked nearby.

The signature was similar in both images.

Police are asking if you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.