SAULT STE. MARIE -

Midhurst native Macauley Carson had a goal and an assist as his Sudbury Wolves defeated the Soo Greyhounds, 8-4, in pre-season Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who came up through the Barrie Jr. Colts 'AAA' ranks, is entering his third season with the Wolves. Last year, the left-winger had 30 goals and 20 assists in 68 games.

For the Greyhounds, forward Morgan Frost, another former Barrie Jr. Colt who played 'AAA' with Carson, scored twice but finished with a minus-3 rating.

Greyhounds rookie Zack Trott, who played for the Junior 'C' Stayner Siskins last season, also scored and had an assist in a losing cause.