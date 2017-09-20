Plant a tree challenge

With ash trees being the second most common tree in Collingwood, the community is already seeing the destructive evidence of the emerald ash borer.

As a way to increase the tree canopy and to commemorate Canada’s 150th year, Collingwood council has issued a tree-planting challenge.

Homeowners are encouraged to plant trees during the months of October and November to help bring the number of trees planted by the municipality and the community to 150.

With 130 trees already planted by the parks department, there is just 20 left to plant to meet the goal.

“This tree-planting challenge is a great way to not only commemorate Canada 150, but also to beautify and improve our community,” said Coun. Deb Doherty. “Trees can help improve air quality, buffer noise, provide shade and improve mental well-being.”

People interested are encouraged to visit collingwood.ca/CWood150 to learn more about the best types of trees to plant in Collingwood, as well as tips on caring for their new tree.

There’s also a webform for residents to let the municipality know when they have planted a tree, so that the website tree tally can be updated.

If you want to show off your tree, you can share it on Facebook or Twitter and tag it with #Cwood150.

This project supports the Community Based Strategic Plan (CBSP) goal of creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through preservation of the natural environment.