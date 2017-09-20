Wasaga Beach rethinks lifeguards

WASAGA BEACH -

It won’t be carte blanche for lifeguards at Wasaga Beach next summer as council sent back a report to staff that called for $250,000 worth of protection for 600 metres of shoreline.

And that was a “patrol” option, not the option including lifeguards which would be much more expensive.

Chris Roos, director of recreation, events and facilities and Joshua Pallas, recreation co-ordinator brought forth their beachfront water-safety patrol report to the committee of the whole at the Sept. 19 meeting.

The report spoke to a beachfront water safety patrol for 600 metres of beach at Area One between Spruce and Third Street with a staff of 12 beachfront water safety patrol members and equipment including a first aid station, raised chairs, a side-by-side ATV and a personal watercraft.

“I am opposed to this,” said Coun. Bill Stockwell, who suggested using electronic signs on the beach to alert people about dangerous conditions.

Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi also didn’t support the option in the report.

“There’s been eight drownings in eight years. None have occurred at this location. I don’t believe what is being proposed will have the impact they are looking for,” she said.

The number of drownings is now nine with the 67-year-old man found dead in the water Sunday off Beach Area 3.

Half of the drownings have taken place off the River Road East area near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River, said Coun. Ron Ego.

“That’s where we need to put our attention,” he said.

Bifolchi said she would like to better signage there.

“The mouth of the river needs to have huge signs to scare people because we are not putting lifeguards there.”

Coun. Bonnie Smith said she would like to see a first station at the beachfront.

While the budget of $250,000 is “scary,” Coun. Joe Belanger said he would like to see a smaller supervised area.

“We have the desire to create Wasaga Beach as a family-friendly environment. I would like an understanding of how a safe beach attracts families. It doesn’t have to be the expanse of Beach Area One and Two.”

Mayor Brian Smith said “We are looking for a lot more information before making a decision.”

“I’d like to see staff narrow this down to what is feasible and doable in a reasonable amount of time and dollars,” he added.

Since 1995, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) in Wasaga Beach has monitored the beach and water for dangerous situations via their park wardens and waterfront safety team that patrols the beach on ATVs.

This past August, the Town of Wasaga Beach has taken over the management of Beach Areas One and Two which will include beach patrol.

Council has expressed a desire to bring back lifeguards to Beach Area One. This was not pursued this past summer as the MNRF still had control of the beach.

