Fatal crash on Beechwood Drive

CLEARVIEW TWSP. - A motorcycle driver has died as a result of a mid-afternoon crash Thursday on Beechwood Drive near Fairgrounds Road.

Initial information from the OPP indicates that the motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck.

The motorcyclist is reported to be a 35-year-old man from Collingwood. The driver of the pickup truck is not reported as injured.

Police have closed a section of Beachwood Drive near Fairgrounds Road, between Blue Water Gate and Poplar Side Road to aid in this investigation, which is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) Unit.