Water main break in Wasaga Beach

WASAGA BEACH - There has been a water main break at River Road West and Veterans Way in Wasaga Beach.

Crews are on site to isolate the break and start repairs.

Residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all. Some discolouration may be in water that comes out of taps, however it's safe.

How long repairs will take is not known.

River Road West is down to one lane. Motorists are advised to follow the detour signs.

The town will provide more information when it's known.