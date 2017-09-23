Chamber offering minimum wage seminar Wednesday

The Collingwood Chamber of Commerce is hoping to tamp down some of the misinformation being spread about the new minimum wage rules and let local business get the full picture at a seminar Sept. 28 at the Collingwood Legion.

“When the changes were first announced by the government, a lot of our members contacted us with questions and concerns and also what they are supposed to do with all of these rules changing. So, for us it was a matter of trying to find someone who was really knowledgable,” says chamber general manager Trish Irwin.

“Stephen Goodwin, a lawyer with a Kitchener law firm who are members of our chamber contacted us about meeting with our businesses ... who want to know about the new legislation.”

These changes will start taking effect in 2017, including an increase in the minimum wage, equal pay for part-time and casual staff, new scheduling requirements, paid emergency leave, increased vacation time and pay, new and otherwise extended leaves of absence and significant changes to the use of temporary help agencies, Irwin said.

“It is not just about the minimum wage, it’s about laws and different union laws that are changing too,” says Irwin. “What he will be telling us is that nothing is firm, there are still a couple of readings from this stage of it. That is why he is getting together with businesses like the Toronto Board of Trade, because it is still not fully finished.”

Admission is $10 and seating is limited. Reservations can be made at the Collingwood Chamber of Commerce by calling 705-445-0221.

