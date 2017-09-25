It's taken years and unwavering dedication, but Trevor Foster has finally found his mojo at bat.

The 21-year-old Lisle resident finished his junior baseball career with a .500 batting average, the highest in the North Dufferin Baseball League (NDBL).

"Halfway through the season, my hitting really turned around. I hit a home run and that really turned it around for me," said the member of the Mansfield Cubs which won the junior NDBL championships this year.

Up until then, hitting had been Foster's least favourite part of the game.

"I took my father's advice for once. His advice was to swing all the way through. I used to stop once I'd made contact."

That advice not only gave him his first home run, but it paved the way to many doubles. Foster ended the season leading the league in doubles.

Foster also finished the season in a three-way tie for most runs scored at 19 (with Sam DeCock of the Midland Twins and Brandon Peart of the New Lowell Knights) and has been nominated for most valuable player and most sportsmanlike player in the NDBL junior division.

Mansfield Cubs head coach Dave Metz said Foster's batting was a highlight of the year.

"Home runs are pretty rare. Our team only had three or four all year."

But Foster's ability to hit doubles was even more valuable as it got the score count up, Metz added.

Having a batting average of .500 is also rare.

"It's very tough. In major league baseball it's very good if you are over .300," he explained.

Even without his batting, Foster is a valuable team member because of his wide-ranging skill as a versatile and dependable player.

"He can play basically every position on the field and that's not the case for most players. When someone is missing he can fill in."

Foster can play bases, short stop, fielding positions and even pitching.

"We had more experienced pitchers but, again, he filled in two or three times when some of the guys' arms were sore. He didn't get to pitch a lot but it's still important otherwise you'd have to go to someone who never pitches," said Metz.

Metz said he will miss Foster next season now that he has aged out of the juniors.

"He is very reliable. He made every single game. He was never absent and he has a very enthusiastic attitude."

Foster, who has played baseball since he was three years old, doesn't plan to give it up. This year he also played for the senior Lisle Astros team and he plans to keep on playing in the senior league.

"Senior is a lot more competitive. In senior you have to be a lot smarter because the pitchers are more accurate and the batters have a lot more experience," he said.

Centre field is Foster's favourite position to play but he'd also like to pitch more.

A graduate of Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School, Foster competed with the school's varsity team and made it to the provincial championships in his Grade 11 year.

He is now attending his fourth year at Humber College taking a bachelor of commerce in accounting.

Foster has also learned a lot by playing baseball.

"It teaches you you can't just go from your past success. In baseball you fail more than you succeed."

Baseball is unpredictable.

"Sometimes you hit a solid drive ball but someone catches it. Another time you break your bat but get a single."

But the thrill of competition and the camaraderie of playing with people year after year makes it all worthwhile, he said.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis