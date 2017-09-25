Building booms

The development and operation services committee were told this week that construction numbers continue to boom in Collingwood.

"We have had almost $36 million in construction this month, that seems to be the highest number since we have been keeping track of construction being announced -- the building department has been very busy. We are looking forward to have a banner year again this year," Nancy Farrer, director of town planning told the committee.

To date, the building department has seen $80 million in permits, last year the building department was able to issue more than $115 million.

"There is no question that a big portion of that is the affordable housing project, but there is also a lot of other stuff going on as well," Farrer said.