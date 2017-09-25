A dispute over the distribution of donations made to a local crowd-sourcing campaign has forced a law firm representing one of the families to send out a warning.

A GoFundMe campaign was started in July after a house fire in Clearview Township left seven-year-old Dominic Smith dead and two families homeless.

The fund raised more than $31,000, including a $5,000 donation from television personality Arlene Dickenson.

Dominic’s father, Donald Smith, died last week in a traffic accident on Beachwood Road in Wasaga Beach.

Antonio L. Meringolo, a lawyer with Robert Littlejohn Law Office in Barrie, represents the estate of Donald Smith.

The lawyer said that from the grandparents he had learned a Mr. Fleming, another resident of the house at the time of the fire, was involved in the handling of the funds from the GoFundMe account. He said they did not know if the funds were shared by Fleming according to the terms of the GoFundMe account.

The terms of the GoFundMe account included that the funds collected would be dispersed to both families, according to Meringolo.

“We spoke with him earlier today (Monday) and we had agreed to meet ... and he decided not to show up. Then he called later saying that the money was his and he has no intentions of sharing it with anyone else,” said Meringolo. “Fifty per cent is rightly his but fifty per cent should go rightly to the estate of the deceased child.

The law firm has said that they haven’t received enough information on the account as to whether the money that was being held in trust by the bank was insured or not.

At the moment, the law firm is still hoping to negotiate with Fleming.

“With the loss of the grandson and now the son, the grandparents are little beside themselves right now,” said Meringolo. “We thought that this would be solved quickly -- problem solved and move on to the big legal issues -- but it turns out that there is one more layer of legal dilemma.”

According to GoFundMe's website terms and conditions, the services provided by GoFundMe are considered a platform. It is made clear in the terms and conditions that they are not a party to any agreement between campaign organizers and donors. As such, the terms and conditions disclaim liability.

“You just kind of raise an eyebrow at things like this,” said Meringolo. “If the money was dispersed as it was intended then everyone’s wishes would have been fulfilled.”

As of today, Meringolo is waiting for a response from the police as to what steps could be taken.

Fleming couldn’t be reached by The Enterprise-Bulletin for comment.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com