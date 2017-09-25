Local forces still in the dark on pot

COLLINGWOOD -- With the deadline of legalization of marijuana looming, the provincial government continues to roll out safeguards for the introduction of the drug, municipalities and police forces are still in the dark on the big questions.

Already the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CAPC) have released a statement appealing to the federal government to delay the legalization date because police forces across the country have "zero chance they will be ready to enforce new laws for legalized pot by next summer."

The Federal Liberals have pledged pot will be legal in Canada by the summer of 2018.

At a recent police services board meeting in Collingwood, the frustration from both officials and police was evident.

A recent conference call to municipalities in Ontario did little to shed light on what to expect.

"It was an invitation that was sent out to a lot of municipalities from the attorney general Yasir Naqvi," says Mayor Sandra Cooper. "There wasn't any new information there, it is still in stages. The conversation was primarily about the shops. He told us that the province will be selling it and where they will pick up their training, not really the enforcement side of it at all."

One of the big questions, like who will see the revenue from it, wasn't forthcoming.

"It wasn't what I was looking for. I will need to know a lot more," said Cooper.

Concerns expressed by the mayors during the phone call included where would the shops be located.

"There were some municipalities that were very frustrated and understandably so. For us, (we'll have) enough (problems, but with municipalities with) post-secondary schools in their community it will be even more of a challenge," says Cooper.

For Deputy Mayor Brian Saunderson, the challenges came with the federal government's promise to legalize the drug.

"I guess the distinction is decriminalizing versus legalizing, so from the police perspective you decriminalize it, it gets rid of some aspects of the issue, but when you now legalize it and put in age restrictions and other restrictions, how are they going to police that? I think that is the concern I got across the table at the police services meeting."

And the issue becomes cloudier when you add other factors, such as how it will be ingested.

"At the AMO a year ago, they had the city solicitor for the City of Denver there. He said they had huge issues with this thing when it rolled out," says Saunderson. "My understanding from that discussion was that it was the edible side. It is difficult, because I gather that they can develop different strains of different concentrations. So the smoking doesn't seem to be as problematic but when you come to the edibles -- the oil that they extract -- there really is no way to grade its strength."

The five-page submission the CAPC presented to the federal government indicates just how complex the move is in operational terms.

"The CACP supports the goals of the act which is to protect youth, disrupt organized crime and to eliminate the criminalization of minor marijuana offences. To do this, however, we need to ensure that everyone across all levels of government is well aligned in the implementation of the new regime. Additionally, police services must be fully apprised of the new regime with sufficient time to train their members and allocate sufficient resources," the report says.

In Ontario, the province announced that they plan to roll out 150 marijuana shops following the LCBO model across the province.

The OPP have just over 80 officers trained in drug-impaired driving recognition training.

At the Collingwood/The Blue Mountain detachment, there are just two, Detachment Commander Mary Shannon told the police services board.

"Unlike breath tests, for drug recognition I do not have enough officers trained and that is concerning. If we have a large influx of driving while under drug impairment, I have two officers who are trained to do the drug recognition test," says Shannon. "And the training is a very demanding course so it is not the type of thing that we could put on next week and get a dozen officers trained."

In a statement released this week, the province announced plans to convene a summit in the fall with policing partners, public health and other stakeholders.

With the goal of keeping communities safe, the summit will be an opportunity to identify the resources necessary to address illegal storefront cannabis sales, proposed provincial offences, enforcement, opportunities for co-ordination and collaboration, and associated resource requirements.

The timing is of small comfort and the deadline approaches for both police and municipal governments.

"In terms of where we are, I think all of us feel like we are in the dark with the 2018 deadline," says Saunderson.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com