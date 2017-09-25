Neighbours see red over fence construction

COLLINGWOOD - Fences make good neighbours unless some of the neighbours don't want one.

Residents of Kells Crescent in the Mair Mills subdivision were at the development and operations services committee meeting for the third time in three years trying to prevent a fence being erected between their homes and the Winters Construction Gravel Pit near Mountain Road.

"The issue is whether a fence should be erected on the one-foot preserve the town owns on the collective properties and that of Ken Winters Construction," says David Matthews representing the residents, at the meeting. "This matter was before this committee two years ago and again last month. In 2015, council voted unanimously not to build the fence but rather hold the funds in reserve until such time as a need warranted it."

Matthews told the committee that the sole purpose of the fence was to separate the homeowners and a potential bike path.

"In an email in 2012, residents were told that at this time there are no plans to extend the trail. Since that time nothing has changed, in fact, the justification for a fence will never be there until such time as a bike path becomes a reality," Matthews said.

Since the last time the residents made a deputation to the committee in August, the town has received a report from a consultant employed by Winters Construction.

"We received a copy of the annual compliance assessment report and it indicates what actions should or should not take place for this gravel pit to be in compliance with the license and whether there are any issues from the aggregate resources," Nancy Farrer, director of town planning. "This particular report that was prepared by the Winter's consultant does indicate that the property should be fenced. It says that pit boundaries should be fenced and posted adjacent to the new residential area and golf course and should be done as soon as possible. It also says that boundary fencing has to be posted and repaired in some cases especially on the east side."

It wasn't what residents wanted to hear. Some have spent considerable time and money maintaining the area behind their homes and were concerned that if the fence went up that the area would be choked with weeds and encourage more ticks and mosquitos into the area.

"I certainly appreciate that you had some type of agreement with the Winters to go on the property and maintain it and those types of neighbour agreements are normally a matter of good faith and community," Deputy Mayor Brian Saunderson told the residents.

According to documents received at town hall, the matter of compliance can impact the company's license under the provincial Aggregate Act.

"So this, in many respects, is a private property issue and I don't think that this committee has the jurisdiction to tell the Winters not to fence their property. It seems that the Winters don't need to put the fence up, but they have to and to use the money that has been held in trust is required to keep their business going.

It seems to me that whether we like it or not we need this fence for the business to continue," Saunderson says.

The committee voted to pass the final decision to council where residents will have an opportunity to take their deputation to the entire council.

