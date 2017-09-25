New franchise challenges old business

CREEMORE -- Sometimes it's life's frustrations that create the smoothest solutions.

Sandra Challenger thought so when she first heard about her new business. For someone who likes decorating and designing, thinking about beginning a home-painting business sounded like a feasible idea.

The fact that the business promotes painting a house in one day captured her imagination.

Challenger, who had been in the insurance industry as both a systems and procedures specialist, the idea of becoming a franchise dealer for a company called Wow One Day Painting seemed like a logical next step in her career.

The company was started in 2010 by Brian Scudamore. Scudamore is better known as the entrepreneur who started 1-800-GotJunk.

"He tried to get painters for his house. He had painters that wouldn't show up and then he had painters that weren't really professional and so he saw an ad for a one-day painter," says Challenger. "He gave them a call and they came in and painted his house in one day."

So he talked to the company and they decided to franchise it.

In the long-term, Scudamore wants to turn this company into the same strata as his other.

Based out of British Columbia, the Wow, One Day Painting already has franchises across North America.

"It's about setting the expectation with the client," says Challenger. "The idea for us is to go in with bigger crews. If a painter can paint one room in one day, then why can't four painters can do four rooms in the same time?"

"Clients are thrilled about it," says Challenger. "You know, we can have staffing challenges, but right now this is a company that is giving these staffers full-time hours. They are extremely happy about that instead of a job-by-job basis."

Challenger believes that being clear with the client of what they can expect will tamp down any concerns they may have.

She realizes that conditions, particularly weather, can dictate how the job will go.

"There are some conditions that we can't get done in a day, like an exterior project where there is a lot of prep work," says Challenger. "Plus there are weather conditions that affect what we are doing. So with something like that, it is a matter of setting the expectation with the client, letting them know where we're at and what our timelines are. And also not leaving a client in the middle of a project. We are going to be there on time and we are staying until we get it done."

Her new industry has brought some surprises.

"The biggest surprise for me was watching the weather every day, I wasn't a weather watcher and now I have to be. Now I have to know when it is going to rain or not rain, especially with this summer. It has been challenging with the exterior projects but with the great products out there now, there are superior products that we can use to get it done. As long as we have a good, dry day after that, we are pretty good," says Challenger.

It is different for Challenger dealing with homeowners instead of insurance brokers, but the business has touched on a passion for her.

So far, she hasn't found a downside.

"It has been actually very rewarding, not only for the painters, but myself as well as a franchise owner. I have been operating for three months and it is more rewarding every day."

