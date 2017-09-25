Pets rescued from Hurricane Irma

The Georgian Triangle Humane Society along with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is supporting Toronto-based dog Redemption Dogs to rescue dogs displaced in Houston by recent hurricanes.

Redemption Dogs is an umbrella canine advocacy group that oversees Redemption Paws, a not-for-profit that helps animal shelters in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Eight volunteers made the drive to Texas and transferred 40 dogs to Ontario to assist Houston-based shelters struggling to care for dogs that had been waiting to be adopted prior to the decimation caused by the hurricane.

Some of the dogs have disabilities and will be looking for compassionate homes.

The dogs are currently being cared for by the Ontario SPCA and are undergoing veterinary checks and any necessary medical treatments, including being spayed or neutered, before they will be ready for adoption.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of the community, the volunteers who used their vacation time to go retrieve the dogs or without the Ontario SPCA support to help manage such a large number of dogs, said Nicole Simone, founder of Redemption Dogs.

"The Georgian Triangle Humane Society is privileged to be part of this rescue effort. By working together, Redemption Dogs was able to add a fourth van to the convoy and save even more dogs. We'll be sheltering five of the dogs during the quarantine period while Redemption Dogs arranges adoptions into forever homes. These dogs are symbols of hope and what we can accomplish when we all work together," said Sonya Reichel, executive director of the Georgian Triangle Humane Society.