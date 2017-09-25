The Stayner Siskins and the Alliston Hornets continued their undefeated ways on the weekend in Provincial Junior Hockey League action.

The two teams sit atop the Northern Conference's Carruthers Division standings. Stayner has a 6-0 record while Alliston is just two points behind with a 5-0 mark.

The Siskins opened the weekend with a 5-3 road win in Huntsville against the Otters at Canada Summit Centre. Midhurst native Ben Hughes had a goal and two assists for Stayner, while Barrie native JD Falconer added a pair of goals. Joey Visconti and Creemore native Zack Johnson rounded out the scoring.

In other PJHL action on Friday, the Orillia Terriers picked up their first win of the season with a 5-4 road victory versus the Midland Flyers. Meanwhile, the Hornets doubled up the Schomberg Cougars, 8-4 at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre. Scoring for the Hornets were Barrie native Drake Board and New Lowell's Brandon Walsh each with a pair, while singles went to Beeton's Mitch Livingston, Minesing's Ryan Young, Alliston's Ryan Sallows and Barrie's Braydon Hogarth.

The Siskins travelled to Wingham on Sunday afternoon to meet the Wingham Ironmen (4-1-0-1) in inter-conference play. The Siskins pounded the Ironmen, 9-2, on the strength of hat tricks from Falconer and Cameron Knowels, while Visconti scored a pair and Kevin Boyd added a single. Hughes had four assists in the game.

The Hornets were in Caledon on Sunday night, skating to a 5-1 victory with goals from Young (3), Livingston and Board.

Hughes leads the PJHL in scoring with 19 points, followed by Alliston's Young in second place with 16 points. Falconer leads the league in goals with nine, two up on Young.

Friday night's PJHL schedule will see the Hornets travel to Midland, while the Huntsville Otters are in Penetang to meet the Kings. Saturday's slate of games includes Alliston at Penetang and Midland at Hanover to battle the Pollock Division's Barons (1-5).