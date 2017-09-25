Theatre on the bus

Theatre Collingwood and the town are in discussion to bring a one-man show to town, with the performance held entirely on a Collingwood transit bus.

"Theatre Collingwood has approached us about doing theatre on a bus. It is something that was done in Barrie," says Brian MacDonald, director of public works. "Talk is Free Barrie did it last year and it was quite successful. It's unique and it gives us an opportunity to highlight our transit and at the same time present some theatre to the community."

"The play -- a single performance -- highlights the journey of an Indigenous man. All of the passengers are seated, they will have insurance, and they will pay a modest fee. We have worked it out with our provider," MacDonald told the committee.

There is a set route with no stops.

"Their alternative was to bring a bus in from Barrie but I didn't think we would want to see a City of Barrie bus driving around," MacDonald said.