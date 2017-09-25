WASAGA BEACH -- Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye. The Town of Wasaga Beach is looking for a town crier.

At the Sept. 19 committee of the whole meeting Sandra Watt, the executive assistant to the mayor, CAO and council presented a recommendation to move toward the hiring of a town crier.

"The town has been without a town crier for four years," since the death of Roy Wilson who had been the crier for 15 years, she said.

Coun. Bonnie Smith said rather than going through a request for proposal (RFP) process, she would rather like to see an audition process and also not require the person to supply their own costume.

"I think you would get a better turn out," she said.

Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi agreed.

"It's more about personality. We can worry about the costume later," she said.

Coun. Sylvia Bray asked how the town crier would be paid and Watt replied that the fee would be $150 per event, which is in line with what other town criers are paid.

CAO George Vadeboncoeur said the town crier would attend four or five significant events in a year. The crier would prepare a proclamation, lead a procession and read the proclamation that would add some formality to occasions.

A selection committee will be struck to choose a crier that would include an Ontario Guild of Town Criers' member.

Evaluation criteria will include quality of presentation, writing skills and references.

The point of contact for the project will be Andrea Fay, director of legislative services and clerk.

