Get your walking shoes laced up and get your puppy ready for a walk as the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) is preparing for the annual walkathon at Blue Mountain Village, taking place Sept. 30.

All funds raised from the GTHS Friends for Life Walkathon will help to support the hundreds of animals that need help in the Georgian Triangle each year.

In 2016 alone, GTHS saw more than 1,000 animals enter the shelter in need of help and they are underway to surpass that number this year.

Meaford has been selected for a second site for those who can't make it to the village.

"It is just a great fun-filled activity. You do not have to have a dog to be part of this event," says Sonya Reichel, executive director of the GTHS. "This year we are walking for Shadow and Munchkin, a four-year-old and a two-year-old toy poodle that came to us from a family that could no longer take care of them."

The two dogs were brought to the shelter in serious needed of medical attention.

"They were severely matted, covered in fleas; they both needed to be fixed and both need a lot of dental work," says Reichel. "They cost the organization over $3,000 to get them back into shape, but we are really hoping that they will be adopted into a loving home. We are hoping to keep them together because they are such a bonded pair."

The dogs are representative of what volunteers at the GTHS see regularly and is why the money raised is so important.

"We have a goal this year of $40,000 to help cover veterinary bills. We only have two weeks left in this event and we are only at $7,000. We are really hoping for a push," says Reichel.

Everyone is welcome.

Participant check-in opens at 10 a.m. on event day, with a warm up beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the walk starting at 11 a.m.

At noon, prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed Pet, Top Fundraising Team, and Top Fundraiser with the grand prize being a one-night stay at the Westin Trillium House.

At Blue Mountain Village, the fun continues throughout the afternoon until 4 p.m. for the whole family with activities including a GTHS Alumni Zone, live music, scavenger hunt, face painting, and create your own paw print tiles.

Marshall and Chase of Paw Patrol will also be making a special appearance.

"Every single kid that I know loves the characters from Paw Patrol and it is a great opportunity for a family to get involved," says Reichel.

For more information or to register for the walk, visit gths.ca or call 705-445-5204 ext. 228. You can also visit the shelter at 549 Tenth Line in Collingwood for direct assistance.

