Wasaga Beach Mini-Con a super time

WASAGA BEACH -- The beautiful and innocent rubbed shoulders with the frightening and powerful at the Mini-Con held at the Wasaga Beach Public Library last Saturday.

It was the first event of its kind held in town, organized by the library and Catherine Thompson.

"In the morning it was packed. A lot of families came out and we wanted it to be family friendly," said Thompson, a self-professed lover of geek culture, who was dressed as a unicorn.

The 501st Legion Storm Troopers made an appearance with an Imperial droid.

"That was so successful. It was a big draw. The droid made noises and moved around so the kids loved it," said Thompson.

The event attracted both professional and amateur costume lovers. A scary character from the Dark Crystal movie was an impressive visitor and there were lots of Harry Potter characters.

Local comic artist Ben MacMillan gave a drawing lesson to a group of about 15 children and there was a craft room and face painting. Participants also received free comic books, donated by Jack's On Queen from Elmvale.

For more serious comic-con lovers there was a cosplay workshop led by Amenda Groulx of Modern Myths Cosplay and panel discussions about the cartoon TV series Star Wars Rebels and the Many Faces of Dr. Who led by Melissa Small dressed as Governor Price.

Virginia MacLennan attended the Mini-Con to hear the Dr. Who panel and the Star Wars panel.

"I'm into sci-fi, Anime, anything that is geek culture -- fandom stuff," she said.

MacLennan is also a collector of ball-jointed dolls.

Alexandra Noble, program co-ordinator for the Wasaga Beach Public Library, said she was looking for an event to fill the demand for all the related publications.

"The comic book section in the library is exceedingly popular," she said.

The demand for comics, DVDs, graphic novels, Manga and all things science fiction is growing, she said.

To meet the demand of the graphic novel market, older mystery series such as Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys mystery novels have been remade into the more pictorial type of book.

Graphic novels are being created for the very young with titles such as My Little Pony that features pages of colour saturated images.

Geronimo Stilton books are popular and represent the step between picture books and chapter books as it uses lots of small graphics, said Noble.

Graphic novel titles are very popular with teenagers and also have an adult following with popular series including The Walking Dead and Saga.

Organizers said they were impressed with the interest and attendance at the library and plan to make it an annual event.

"We want to get our stuff to as wide an audience as we can," Noble said.

The library is starting a teen and junior Harry Potter Book Club in October. Anyone interest can register online at wasagabeach.library.on.ca.

