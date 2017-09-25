Wasaga chamber celebrates with sold out gala

WASAGA BEACH – Wasaga Beach’s top beach booster Joe Bickerstaff was given a standing ovation when he was awarded citizen of the year by the Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce.

At its annual Recognition Awards, awards, from both the chamber and from Simcoe-Grey Member of Provincial Parliament Jim Wilson, honored Bickerstaff.

“I’m absolutely flattered. There was such a great list of amazing people that were nominated,” he said.

“I’m so proud to be a member of this community,” said the co-founder of Beach Booster Media, a monthly publication.

Bickerstaff has cottaged in Wasaga Beach since 1963, but moved to the town full time about 20 years ago.

“I fell in the love with the community. I spent all my summers here as a kid. I fell in love with the geography and what it has to offer. And of course the people in this community are the best in the world,” he said.

The Chamber of Commerce presented 11 awards at its sold-out banquet held at the RecPlex Thursday night.

TOURISM & ACCOMMODATIONS: Aaron Armstrong of Beach1.com won the award for outstanding accommodations and/or tourism that has improved the allure of the community.

RESTAURANT, FOOD & BEVERAGE: Jonna Casey of West River Cookhouse won the award for outstanding business in Wasaga Beach which has provided a high level of business service in the sector.

ATHENA: Elizabeth deGroot won the award for a business woman who has made a positive impact on the community.

SERVICE CLUB/NOT FOR PROFIT: The Lions Club of Wasaga Beach won the award for making a difference in Wasaga Beach through volunteering or financial support to activities which enrich the lives of citizens.

SERVICE INDUSTRY & TRADE: Dave and Debra Harrison of Auto Tech ‘N Tire won the award for providing and exemplary level of professional service in a business that requires professional training and/or an occupational licence.

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: David Antebi of Harbour Life Health Food & Spa won the award of the new business which provides a high level of service or product for a business needed in town.

YOUNG BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR: Jason Ruttan of ReMax of Wasaga Beach won the award for business person under the age of 39 recognizing him for his business commitment and being an inspiration to young people building businesses.

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE: Robert Stephens is a Wasaga Beach resident who is studying to be a doctor at the University of Toronto’s medical school.

CHAMBER BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Kenn Voss of Canadian Tire was awarded as an outstanding business owner who had displayed community involvement and who has provided a positive experience for others in the community.

CUSTOMER SERVICE OF EXCELLENCE: Andy and Debbie Brunelle of Pizza Dee’s and their staff were given the award for providing consistent, excellent customer service.

Local companies sponsored the event and the awards. Sponsors included The Wasaga Beach Business Women’s Association, Canadian Tire and Georgian College John Di Poce South Georgian Bay Campus.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis