Board not ready to call for end to EQAO

The provincewide testing needs an overhaul, but Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) trustees are not ready to scrap it.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) testing was introduced 20 years ago and the province announced in September it plans to “update provincial assessment and reporting practices.”

At Wednesday’s SCDSB meeting, trustees discussed a letter from the Peel District School Board, which supports suspending EQAO testing next year. The letter was sent to Education Minister Mitzie Hunter.

Board chair Peter Beacock said he has been inundated with correspondence to do the same.

“I’ve always had a few challenges with it, but not to the point of having it removed,” he said.

Beacock said one of the problems is real-estate agents are using data to sell homes in areas where the local school has a high result.

“It pits one school against another ... It’s unfair. Just because the math marks are down doesn’t mean they are not good schools,” he said.

Vice-chair Jodi Lloyd said, “It tells us a lot of information. I never thought it was important at the individual level but as a big picture,” she said, adding results are a valuable tool to help the board allocate support staff and resources.

“We have some schools that are doing extremely well in EQAO math. I think we need to look at those schools to help some of our other schools and other struggling students,” she said.

The problems experienced by students and schools learning and teaching math and literacy, respectively, won’t disappear if the test disappears, she cautioned.

“I will not support a motion to remove the test.”

Innisfil Trustee Donna Armstrong said each school board has to come up with its own approach to the test.

“Why does every board have to figure it out for themselves when our staff (EQAO) could be doing it? ... Surely, we are reinventing the wheel when best practices are being studied by every school board.”

The testing costs about $35 million a year, said Wasaga Beach Trustee Robert North, who added it’s not being spent efficiently. The system should be using available technology to reduce costs.

“I have some problems with the lack of evolution of EQAO,” he said.

Midland-Tay-Severn Trustee Michelle Locke concurred, saying in an age of technology, she is shocked at “how slow things have gotten.”

She said teachers don’t have easy access to results and parents get results months after the tests, which delays response.

Despite the problems, no trustees said they supporting stopping the testing.

“It’s the only test that is provincewide,” said Wayne Clements, trustee for Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa and CFB Borden. “It’s absolutely vital we keep the EQAO.”

A motion on the subject has not yet come to the board.

