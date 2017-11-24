Clearing the air about candles

COLLINGWOOD — When Jennifer Ageeb and her husband Bernard had their first child, they did what most new parents do: try to give the child a healthy start.

Living in the Bahamas at the time, Ageeb had already had experience as a shop owner; she and a girl friend first opened an organic food shop, but it was a little ahead of its time.

So she turned to product that she could sell the cruise ship crowd, candles became a staple. In producing candles the idea of using paraffin didn’t sit well with her. Too many studies have shown the pollutants that come off of a traditional candle. So she experimented with soy.

“Essentially we started the company because we became very aware of how dangerous regular candles are to be burning in your house,” said Ageeb in her new shop on Balsam Street.

“In the Bahamas my girlfriend and I were looking for a locally produce, organic product that we could develop. At the same time my mother had just had her first cancer diagnosis and I had just had my first child, and with a child you become more worried about what is in your home. So between my mom’s cancer, my kids and just trying to fill a niche,’ she said. “Down there we did a lot of things we developed spices, and soaps, I wrote a cookbook and a kids book just something that people could pick up on a holiday that was form the island and not shipped in from Asia like a lot of the gift items.”

A number of studies including from the University of Melbourne and from Researchers at South Carolina State University, agree that certain candles emit potentially hazardous chemicals.

“Paraffin candles are made from recycled petroleum products, so there are a lot of chemicals that go into that process to make the wax to begin with,” said Ageeb. “Then there are a lot of stabilizers added not only for the scents that they use but the scent enhancers as well. Most companies are getting away from it, but until recently the wicks that they were using contained lead, which we know is not good for you.”

“Plus they produce a lot of black soot, for some people particularly if they burn them in the same spot you will see a ring of black soot on the area above where the burning candle was,” Ageeb adds.

“Soy is a natural material that is made for the soy beans, obviously there are ethical benefits from using soy, but they also make a really good candle and it burns twice as slow as a paraffin candle,” said Ageeb. “Our little jars for instance people look at them and think okay that’s 10-15 hours, but our candles can burn for 50 hours. A lot of that came for experimenting with wicks and waxes.”

With years of working with soy candles, Ageeb has seen the difference not just from conversations with her customers but how people respond when they go to either her shop or her workshops.

“Our main thing is to try and offer an all-natural soy candle at an affordable price because a lot of times because it is kind of a niche market, I find, that people are overcharging for something that is not necessary,” said Ageeb. “We are trying to get in the middle there. Obviously we are a bit more than a paraffin candle because the materials are more expensive, but we really want to educate along the way as to why it’s important.”

It’s important for Ageeb to stay relevant with her market. Not only operating as a retail market, but she is also pushing her way into the wholesale market as well.

“A big part of our business is the wholesale and we work with local businesses. You know once you get into a small town once your product is in one store, entrepreneurs want to be unique, we really push our own customers to create their own scent,” said Ageeb. “We will work with them so that they can blend something that is unique to them, whether it is a signature scent or if it is something they want to create on their own. And then we brand all of the candles for them, the can pick their jars or whatever container they want them in and their own custom labels that we can produce here.”

Ageeb sees a time when customers will be reaching for a natural candle whether one of her soy candles or beeswax.

“Its nice to have a store that people can come in and I can explain the difference of our candles, not to push it on them, its nice to offer them that information,” Ageeb said. “We have a long ways to go but I am happy with our start.”

Ageeb’s Serendipity Soy Candle Factory is celebrating nits grand opening Thursday with the mayor and the town crier.

