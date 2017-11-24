Local bowler inducted into HOF

COLLINGWOOD — A local bowler has struck gold after 50 years of effort.

Lynne White, 61, of Collingwood was inducted into the Ontario 5 Pin Bowling Association (O5PBA) Hall of Fame on Nov. 4 at the awards night held in Hamilton where she received a plaque and a gold ring.

Neil Anderson, a fellow bowler, said White is the first person, male or female, to be inducted into the hall of fame from the Collingwood region.

“It was a very big event for us. We probably had 15 to 20 people drive to Hamilton to see her get that,” he said.

“It’s well deserved. She’s been that important to this bowling house because she’s represented us so well,” he said.

White said it was both exciting and an honour.

“Everyone is very supportive. My husband (Allan) daughters, friends and the proprietors at Georgian Bowl, Lee, Trevor and Aaron Hanley have all been great supporters over the years as were Ray Hanley and Dalton Sampson before them. I thank them for this.”

The legal secretary by trade has been a dedicated bowler for 50 years, starting at a bowling alley downtown on Hurontario Street (now defunct) and later to Georgian Bowl, also on Hurontario Street.

White has competed in the provincial five-pin bowling championships 34 times since first qualifying in 1980.

In 2,000 she won the Ontario singles title, defeating Hall of Famer Brenda Pankoff in the finals.

That year she bowled in the national championships in Hamilton. With a record 273 average she narrowly lost the finals to Melissa O’Brien of Newfoundland but came home with a silver medal.

White’s lifetime average is 251 over 500 games. Her best game is a 435 and her best triple (three consecutive games) is a 1038.

White also bowled for 13 years in the Masters Bowlers’ Association where she had four victories. She qualified to represent Ontario on four occasions at the nationals in the team divisions and each team was a gold medalist.

White is also an accomplished bowling coach. With a level 1 certification she coached the Youth Bowling Club from 1988 to 2003 and during that time her three daughters Andrea, Deanna and Paige all participated.

White was a Class V bowler in the National Classified tournament as she led the Ontario representatives from Collingwood Lanes to a close fourth place finish in the finals in 2004 in British Columbia.

“I have met and competed with so many wonderful bowlers and can say that most of the friends I have made over the years were through bowling. Five-pin bowling is truly an awesome sport,” she said.

White said she always bowled for the love of it but years later when she saw other people she had competed against being honoured into the hall of fame she had that in the back of her mind as a “dream.”

White isn’t keeping up the rigorous bowling schedule she has had in the past. She currently bowls Monday nights with daughters Andrea Priestly and Deanna White.

But she hasn’t given up competition either. In her sights is qualification for her 35th provincials.

The Huronia zone-qualifying tournament will be held later this fall with the top three ladies making the singles and ladies team.

