Petition filling up over bank leaving town

CLEARVIEW TWP. — Banking won’t be big-green-chair comfortable when TD Canada Trust closes it branch in Creemore, said a local couple.

Mike and Sandy Schmidt said they enjoyed the personal experience they had at the branch recently to open a tax free savings account.

“TD keeps showing that green chair. Banking can be this comfortable. It’s not comfortable if they take that personal service away and that’s what they are doing,” said Sandy, regarding to TD Canada Trust’s announcement earlier this month that they plan to close the Creemore branch.

“We moved to Creemore because they had everything,” said Mike Schmidt.

The Schmidts have been loyal TD Canada Trust customers for 40 years.

“I’m pissed. I’m pulling everything from TD if they do” close it, she said.

Residents of Creemore clearly do not want TD Canada Trust to close the only bank in the community.

The petition to keep the TD bank in Creemore open has grown to more than 2,000 signatures.

“There is a lot of support to keep the bank. People are really voicing their opinions as well as signing the petition,” said Corey Finkelstein, a local resident and past president of the Creemore Business Improvement Association.

There are 1,400 signatures on the change.org Save the Creemore Village Bank petition and approximately 600 on a paper petition available in Creemore businesses.

Days after announcing the May 4 closing of the Creemore branch, TD Canada Trust also announced the closure of the only bank in Springwater Township in Elmvale and also the Shelburne branch in Dufferin County.

TD Bank Group spokesperson Carly Libman said bank brass reviewed the branch business and decided to close it due to “declining transactions.”

The public release encourages Creemore TD customers to do their banking over the phone, internet and at the Stayner branch.

Further, she stated it is likely that TD Canada Trust will keep a bank machine in Creemore.

At the Nov. 15 Creemore Town Hall meeting Mayor Chris Vanderkruys was asked about his efforts to keep the bank in town.

Vanderkruys said he is communicating with the bank’s vice-president on a weekly basis and pressure from community members resulted in a second review of the branch business.

“It won’t stay open,” he told the six people who attended, because there isn’t enough foot traffic into the branch with so many people using telephone and online banking.

“People are doing internet banking but our internet is not always good,” he said, adding that the township is working with Swift to create better service.

There will be public meeting at the end of January.

“We want them to at least keep the ATM,” said Vanderkruys.

That isn’t good enough for Finkelstein who said the community has been served by a full service bank since 1902 and that’s the way it should stay.

“We need a full service bank.... If they don’ t plan to stay open as a proper bank then they should move and we should get another bank in there,” he said.

Sandy Schmidt said lots of companies have loss leaders whereby one thing is offered for a discount in return for other business and said that’s what TD should do.

“It’s the hub of the community. It’s not just a bank,” she said.

Finkelstein noted that TD Canada Trust is a profitable business not a business going bankrupt.

“If the banks are saying they want to close because they don’t get enough foot traffic, imagine if all the other stores in town felt the same. Everybody would close their doors.”

