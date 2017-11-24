Quick action saves choking child

COLLINGWOOD — Some heart stopping moments for a mother came to a successful conclusion thanks to a big-hearted passerby.

A couple of months ago Renee Churchly and her two-year-old son left a store and were heading home to join her husband Josh and her other children for an evening of boating.

She remembers the cashier handing her son Lucas the change and then taking the coins out of hands before putting him in his car seat.

Driving home, Lucas wasn’t making noises and she looked in the rearview mirror to see the lad leaning forward.

Stopping her van in the middle of Pretty River Parkway she opened the door to check on the boy and discovered that he wasn’t breathing.

“Cars were just driving right by her,” said the boy’s father Josh Churchly. “People were just driving by and my wife is just screaming, and people kept on driving they didn’t want anything to do with it

“But Dave stopped and I am grateful that he did.”

Dave Lally, someone Churchley had played baseball against a couple of years ago, was driving home with his wife.

“I was coming back from a horseshoe tournament and we stopped at Sobeys’s and we were on our way home when we see a Caravan with it’s four-ways on,” said Lally.

“There were people going around and going around and I just figured that it was somebody who had broken down, so we just started going around the corner and there was a lady in the middle of the road with a two-year-old screaming bloody murder, like frantic, yelling please help me.”

Lally told his wife to pull over and ran over to the mom and her child.

“So I went to the wife and said pull over, so we pulled over,” said Lally. “The little boy was bluer than I had ever seen and was limp. And she said that he is choking on something and I can’t get it out. So I grab him and I ran over to the sidewalk to get out of the middle of the road and I tipped him upside down and I squeezed him and patted his back and a Toonie fell out of his mouth.”

“So I put him on the ground because I could hear him breathing, and I started walking with him and we just stared at each other. I stuck my hand up and said ‘high five buddy’. I asked him if he was okay and grabbed him by the hand and took him over to his van and put him in his car seat.”

“It was just a fluke, Renee and Lucas were at the grocery store and lady at the store had given Lucas the change and my wife thought that she had gotten it all, but he had the toonie and a two-year old with a toonie the first thing he did was throw in in his mouth,” said Churchley. “My wife didn’t realize, she just kind of looked in the mirror, because usually he is not a quiet fellow, that’s when she realized something was wrong when she looked in the mirror and he was just kind of hunched over.”

“Luckily he (Lally) stopped and I don’t know what kind of training he had or what but he grabbed my son Lucas and went to town. He grabbed the money out got him breathing again,” said Churchley. “After the evening had happened I called a bunch of people and was able to get his phone number. I wanted to let him know that things were good, He was crying on the phone saying that he was just thinking about his kids.”

The Simcoe County Paramedics and mayor Sandra Cooper presented Lally with commendations at a ceremony at town hall.

For the paramedics this incident proves why it is important that for everyone to know CPR and what to do if someone is choking. Sometimes they just can’t there in time.

Churchley is effusive in expressing his gratitude to Lally for stopping, if he hadn’t the consequences is too hard to think about.

“I’ll tell you Lucas slept in our bed for a few nights after this happened, she (Renee) didn’t want to let him go and I don’t blame her.”

